DOH: No monkeypox cases detected in PHL so far

(Eagle News) — No monkeypox cases have been detected in the Philippines so far.

The Department of Health issued the advisory following reports of cases in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The DOH said it issued the advisory “in the interest of protecting the general public from both diseases and misinformation.”

Citing information from the World Health Organization, the DOH said monkeypox is a viral disease coming from animals and occurs primarily in the tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Its symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes which may lead to a range of medical complications.

It said monkeypox is usually transmitted via close contact with an infected person or an animal, or with contaminated materials.

To prevent transmission, the DOH urged the public to adhere to minimum public health standards including the wearing of masks, the observation of physical distancing, and maintenance of good hygiene.

“DOH is intensifying screening at our borders and ensuring that surveillance systems are actively monitoring the situation,” the department said.