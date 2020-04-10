DOH: No evidence spraying, misting of areas with disinfectants work vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Friday, April 10, discouraged the public against spraying or misting as a way to disinfect against the coronavirus disease 2019.

In an advisory, the DOH said spraying or misting “does not protect against COVID-19 and may even cause harm.”

According to the DOH, spraying or misting can cause pathogens to be dispersed further, result in skin irritation and cause the inhalation of chemicals, and cause environmental pollution.

“There is no evidence to support that spraying of surfaces or large scale misting of areas, indoor or outdoor with disinfecting agents, kills the virus,” the DOH said.

Instead, the DOH advised the public to “soak objects or disinfect surfaces to kill the virus.”

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.