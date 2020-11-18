DOH: No evacuee has so far tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–No evacuee has so far tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who made the announcement a day after the Palace said evacuees would be tested for COVID-19 using antigen tests.

Antigen tests detect viral proteins and are best used when viral load is most present, typically at least five days after the onset of symptoms.

The Palace said only those exhibiting symptoms would be tested.

According to Vergeire, strict social distancing rules are being implemented in evacuation centers, where many affected by the recent storms “Quinta,” “Ulysses” and “Rolly” remain.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in Luzon to allow affected local government units to use the Quick Response fund for recovery and rehabilitation programs.

A state of calamity also means there is a price freeze in those areas and no-interest loans are imposed.

“Kung may nararamdaman po ang ating mga kababayan sa evacuation centers, puwede po kayo pumunta sa mga health and safety officers sa evacuation centers para kayo ay mabigyan ng lunas,” Vergeire added.