DOH: More than 1,800 health workers infected with COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 is now 1,819, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, May 5.

In a virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that this includes 685 nurses, 590 doctors, 107 nursing assistants, 70 medical technologists, 34 radiologic technologists, 21 midwives, 20 respiratory therapists, 15 pharmacists, and 277 other healthcare workers.

“Nitong mga nakaraang araw ay paunti na nang paunti ang nakikita natin na mga healthcare workers na nagpo-positibo (These past few days, fewer health care workers are testing positive),” Vergeire said.

The department also reported that 350 health care workers recovered from the disease, while the number of deaths is still at 34.

Vergeire added that of the 1,435 active COVID-19 cases among health workers, 440 were asymptomatic, 986 have mild symptoms, and 9 are severe or critical cases.

Eagle News Service