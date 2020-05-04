DOH: More than 1,700 health workers infected with COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 is now at 1,722, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday, May 4.

In a virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that of 1,419 active COVID-19 cases among health care workers, 452 were asymptomatic, 958 are experiencing mild symptoms, while nine are severe cases.

“Itong mga nakaraang araw ay paunti na ng paunti ang nakikita nating health care workers na nagpo-positibo (These past few days, we are seeing fewer health care workers who test positive),” Vergeire said.

The department also reported 34 COVID-19-related deaths among health workers.

On the other hand, the number of healthcare workers who recovered from the disease is at 319.

– 499 health workers hired, deployed –

The DOH also reported that 449 health care workers have been hired and deployed to various COVID-19 facilities as of May 3.

These include 106 nurses, 67 physicians, 76 medical technologists, 55 administrative aides, 47 nursing attendants, 40 administrative assistants, 10 radiologic technologists, and 9 respiratory therapists.

Per DOH data, 82 health workers have been deployed to COVID-19 referral hospitals, 54 to DOH-designated diagnostic facilities, 86 to quarantine facilities, and 277 to DOH hospitals.

Eagle News Service