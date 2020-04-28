COVID-19 EBC Special Coverage, Featured News, National

DOH: More than 1,300 health workers infected with COVID-19; deaths at 29, mostly doctors

(File photo) A medical worker takes an oropharyngeal swab from a resident during a mass testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a park in Quezon City, suburban Manila on April 15, 2020. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

(Eagle News) – The number of health workers infected with COVID-19 has risen to 1,336, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, April 28.

In a virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said these includes 507 nurses, 493 doctors, 74 nursing assistants, 47 medical technologists, 28 radiologic technologists, 11 midwives, and 11 respiratory therapists.

Mayroon din po tayong 165 na health workers kagaya ng mga dentista, barangay health workers, administrative aides, at iba pa (We also have 165 health workers like dentists, barangay health workers, administrative aides, and others)”, Vergeire added.

The department also reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths among health workers, including 22 doctors.

As of 4:00PM, April 28, the country has 7958 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 530 deaths and 975 recoveries.

 

