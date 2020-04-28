DOH: More than 1,300 health workers infected with COVID-19; deaths at 29, mostly doctors

(Eagle News) – The number of health workers infected with COVID-19 has risen to 1,336, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, April 28.

In a virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said these includes 507 nurses, 493 doctors, 74 nursing assistants, 47 medical technologists, 28 radiologic technologists, 11 midwives, and 11 respiratory therapists.

“Mayroon din po tayong 165 na health workers kagaya ng mga dentista, barangay health workers, administrative aides, at iba pa (We also have 165 health workers like dentists, barangay health workers, administrative aides, and others)”, Vergeire added.

The department also reported 29 COVID-19 related deaths among health workers, including 22 doctors.

As of 4:00PM, April 28, the country has 7958 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 530 deaths and 975 recoveries.

Eagle News Service