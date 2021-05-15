DOH: More COVID-19 variant cases detected in PHL

(Eagle News) — More COVID-19 variant cases have been detected in the Philippines.

The Department of Health said of the additional variant cases, 10 were B.1.617.2 variant cases (India); 13 were B.1.1.7 (United Kingdom) cases; seven were B.1.351 (South Africa) cases; and one was a P.3 variant case that was first detected in the Philippines.

The DOH said the results were based on the sequencing of 37 samples last May 14.

The department said the sequencing included samples from the crew members of the MV Athens Bridge, returning overseas Filipinos (FOFs) with relevant travel history, and deceased severe or critical cases.

B.1.617.2 variant cases

Of the 10 new B.1.617.2 variant cases, one was a seafarer from Belgium while the other nine were crew members of MV Athens Bridge.

The DOH said the seafarer flew back to Manila on April 24 via the United Arab Emirates.

He completed his isolation on May 13.

Meanwhile, of the nine crew members of MV Athens Bridge, four are in stable condition at a hospital in Manila while the other five are in an isolation facility.

“Samples of the other three PCR-positive crew members were not eligible for sequencing. Likewise, these three crew members remain in an isolation facility,” the DOH said.

Other variant cases

Of the additional 13 B.1.1.7 variant cases, three are returning overseas Filipinos, while 10 are local cases, the DOH said.

Of the number, 12 have recovered while one has died.

According to the DOH, of the additional seven B.1.351 variant cases, two are ROFs, and two are local cases.

The remaining three cases are still being verified.

Of the seven, two are active cases, one has died and four have recovered.

As for the P3 variant case, the DOH said this died on February 28.

The DOH clarified, however, that the P3 variant was still not a variant of concern.

The department reiterated that “strict and consistent adherence to the minimum public health standards, increased support to the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, and LGUs’ continuous implementation of (prevent, detect, isolate, treat and recover) strategies will significantly mitigate COVID-19 transmission.”