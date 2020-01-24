DOH monitoring man in Tacloban for showing respiratory infection symptoms

Man came from Wuhan, China, seat of novel coronavirus outbreak

(Eagle News) — (Eagle News)– The Department of Health is monitoring a man in Tacloban for showing signs of a respiratory infection after arriving from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was first identified.

Undersecretary Eric Domingo said the 36-year-old man worked in the Chinese city and arrived in the country on Jan. 17.

The man is now isolated in a health facility.

Earlier, the DOH said it was monitoring a 5-year-old boy who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan with his mother.

The government is still waiting for confirmatory tests on the boy’s specimen from Australia.

At least 26 people have died from the novel coronavirus, which causes pneumonia.

Several cases were reported in the Untied States, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand, among others.