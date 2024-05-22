DOH ‘monitoring’ amid slight increase of COVID-19 cases in PHL, reported new wave in Singapore

(Eagle News)–Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Wednesday, May 22, urged the public to continue observing minimum health precautions including cough etiquette, avoiding overcrowded places and observing proper ventilation.

The Health official made the statement amid what the Philippines’ Department of Health observed was a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, and the reported rise in cases in nearby Singapore in the last two weeks as a result of Covid-19 sub-variants collectively known as FLiRT.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Philippines’ DOH said from May 7 to 13, 877 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with an average of 125 cases reported per day.

In a May 18 statement, the Singapore’s Ministry of Health, meanwhile, reported the estimated number of COVID-19 cases there from May 5 to 11 rose to 25,900 cases from the 13,700 cases reported in the previous week.

“The caution is precaution mo. You must be vaccinated at least, or if you are at risk probably, I’d advise don’t travel there muna while they are having increasing number of new cases. Pero if you are healthy, maybe a regular mask that you bring along to protect you will be good advice,” Herbosa said.

He noted that, so far, implementing border control and imposing a mandatory wearing of facemasks weren’t necessary.

“No requirement for border control, no requirement for mandatory mask, no requirement for additional vaccination, but we are monitoring the cases,” he added.