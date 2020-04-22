DOH: Majority of 40 COVID-19-positive RITM employees with minor symptoms, asymptomatic

(Eagle News)–Only two of the 40 employees of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine who were infected with COVID-19 are confined in a hospital.

In a television interview on Wednesday, April 22, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the two patients were aged 50 and up.

The rest of the 40, she said were only under home quarantine.

“Maliban doon (sa dalawa), ang ibang empleyado ay may mga minor (symptoms) at asymptomatic naman sila kaya sila ay nagho-home quarantine sa bahay,” she said.

Earlier, Vergeire said operations at the RITM were scaled down to allow disinfection activities, and to allow for further tests on other employees.

She said that at least 55,465 individuals have been tested by the Department of Health nationwide.

Of the number of tests conducted, at least 34,350 were processed at the RITM.