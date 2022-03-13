DOH logs 564 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 2,307 more cases logged in Metro Manila in past 14 days

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3670749 on Sunday, March 13, after the Department of Health reported 564 additional cases on the same day.

According to the DOH, the regions with the most additional COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were Metro Manila with 2307, Calabarzon with 1253, Western Visayas with 903, Central Luzon with 775 and Central Visayas with 796.

The cities and provinces with the most additional COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days were Cavite with 514, Manila with 468, Quezon City with 392, Iloilo with 343, and Laguna with 247.

Active cases rose to 46537 as a result.

Recoveries are now at 3566592 while the death toll also rose to 57610.

Metro Manila is under an alert level 1.