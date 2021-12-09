DOH logs 562 more COVID-19 cases, 176 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,835,966 after the Department of Health reported 562 additional cases.

The additional cases are an increase from the previous 300 plus cases reported in recent days.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 12169 are active.

Of these, 851 were asymptomatic, 4838 mild, 3857 were moderate, 2177 severe, and 466 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,773,891 with the additional 882 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 49936, with the additional 176 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has warned against complacency, noting that despite the easing of restrictions, the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

The Philippines has imposed a ban on the entry of travelers from specific countries, including South Africa, Germany, France, among other countries, over the Omicron variant threat.

The department has said it was still trying to locate seven travelers from South Africa who entered the Philippines prior to the travel ban to ensure they are subjected to testing and prevent the entry of the Omicron variant.

The Bureau of Immigration has also clarified that Filipino and foreign diplomats from these “red-list” countries are exempted from the Philippines’ travel ban.