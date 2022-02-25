DOH logs 1,671 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,658,892 on Friday, Feb. 25, after the Department of Health reported 1,671 additional cases.

The DOH said all laboratories were operational on Feb. 23 while three laboratories did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 55140 were active.

Of these, 645 were asymptomatic, 49988 were mild, 2784 were moderate, 1424 were severe, and 299 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3547528 with the addition of 1586 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 56224, with the addition of 59 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said the region’s alert level, should it be changed, will be known over the weekend.