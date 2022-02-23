DOH logs 1,534 more COVID-19 cases, 201 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,655,709 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after the Department of Health reported 1,534 additional cases.

The DOH said all laboratories were operational on February 21, while two laboratories were not able to submit their data on time.

According to the department, of the total cases, 55449 were active.

Of these, 652 were asymptomatic, 50258 were mild, 2811 were moderate, 1426 were severe, and 302 were critical.

Over 2,000–or 2729–more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 3544283.

Over 200, or 201, more deaths were reported due to COVID-19, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 55977.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Metro Manila mayors have said they would recommend a de-escalation to COVID-19 alert level 1 in the region starting March.