DOH launches emergency hotlines for COVID-19 concerns

(Eagle News)– The Department of Health on Tuesday, March 17, launched hotlines for the coronavirus disease 2019.

The hotlines, according to an advisory, are 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555 for Smart and PLDT subscribers.

The DOH said both services are operating 24/7 and are free of charge.

Subscribers from other networks will be able to access the 1555 hotline as soon as “technical adjustments are completed.”

According to the DOH, callers can ask if they suspect they are infected with the virus.

They can also ask for assistance if they have symptoms and/or had known exposure to confirmed cases or patients under investigation, the DOH said.

“The information collected from emergency calls is transmitted to the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center and other relevant agencies for immediate facilitation and response,” the DOH added.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 187 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Four have so far recovered.