DOH: Husband of fourth Omicron variant case positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The husband of the Philippines’ reported fourth Omicron variant case has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said he will therefore undergo genome sequencing to determine the COVID-19 variant he has been infected with.

“He’s currently in the isolation facility,” Vergeire said in a television interview.

She said the results of his test will come out in 24 to 48 hours.

So far, Vergeire said the DOH were trying to identify the fourth Omicron variant case’s close contacts in the Philippine Airlines flight PR 127 she boarded to get to the Philippines from the United States.

The results of the fourth Omicron variant case came out on December 25, after she had been discharged following her 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

The case, which has completed her vaccination of Moderna, is scheduled to be retested on Tuesday.

She is undergoing home quarantine and is undergoing monitoring.

The Philippines first three Omicron variant cases are a Filipino from Japan, a Nigerian national, and a Filipino from Qatar.