DOH: Fewer health workers testing positive for COVID-19, no new deaths recorded in the past few days

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday, May 11, that fewer health workers are testing positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, owing to infection prevention and control measures.

In a virtual presser, DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that as of latest data, 1,991 health workers were recorded to have contracted COVID-19.

This includes 753 nurses, 628 physicians, 127 nursing assistants, 72 medical technologists, 39 radiologic technologists, and 158 non-medical staff.

584 health workers have recovered, while 1,373 cases are active, 367 of them asymptomatic, 999 with mild symptoms, and seven are severe cases.

“Malaking tulong ang ating infection prevention and control measures na istriktong ipinapatupad ng ating mga ospital upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng ating mga frontliners (Our infection prevention and control measures, strictly implemented by our hospitals, have been a big help to ensure the safety of our frontliners)”, Vergeire said.

No new deaths were recorded as of Monday, and the total number of fatalities remains at 34.

Eagle News Service