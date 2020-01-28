DOH expresses support for repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei, China

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 28, expressed support for the repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei in China.

Wuhan in Hubei is the seat of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press conference that those who choose to return “will be taken care in a medical facility for monitoring and medical management.”

He said a “quarantine plan” shall also be disclosed to them.

Those who wish to remain in China, on the other hand, he said, should follow the Chinese government’s advisories.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the Philippines was willing to work with China for the repatriation.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go said no evacuation of Filipinos in China shall take place without China’s decision on the matter.