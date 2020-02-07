DOH: Bodies of PHL’s first 2019-nCoV fatality, PUI “disposed” following safety procedures

(Eagle News) — The bodies of the Chinese male who was the country’s second confirmed novel coronavirus case, and of another who was probed for the virus have been “disposed ” properly, the Department of Health said on Friday, Feb. 7.

According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, “wala na sila dito sa San Lazaro and of course all following safety procedures.”

Asked if they had been buried, Domingo said he could not confirm or deny this.

He also refused to say where the bodies were.

“..For privacy reasons lang and for the dignity of the buried…. for the dignity of the deceased,” Domingo said.

The first body was that of the boyfriend of the Chinese woman from Wuhan, the Philippines first confirmed novel coronavirus case, who has now reportedly tested negative for the virus.

The 44-year-old Chinese male died on Feb. 1, becoming the Philippines’ first novel coronavirus fatality and the first fatality related to the virus outside China.

It was unclear, however, to whom the second body belonged.

The DOH has said a 29-year-old Chinese who had been classified as a patient under investigation had died due to pneumonia on Jan. 29.

Another PUI death was reported by the DOH later on.