DOH: At least 85 percent of samples included in latest genome sequencing run positive for Omicron variant

(Eagle News)–At least 85.9 percent of the samples included in the latest genome sequencing report tested positive for the Omicron variant.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, the 568 samples included in the March 18 genome sequencing result does not include samples from last year.

She said these were, after all, already considered outdated although authorities were “taking note” of them.

Of these latest samples examined, she said only 0.18 percent tested positive for the Delta variant.

That translates to one case.

Vergeire said so far, the newest COVID-19 variant detected in Israel, called Deltacron, has not yet been found in examined samples.

The Philippines on Monday reported 3572 new COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20.

Metro Manila is so far under an Alert Level 1.