DOH: At least 164 fire-cracker related injuries recorded during the holidays

(Eagle News)-At least 164 firecracker-related injuries were recorded during the holidays, when people welcomed the New Year.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the lower number since the 251 recorded in 2019 could be attributed to Executive Order No. 28 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017.

The order regulates the use of firecrackers.

In a separate statement, the Philippine National Police hailed the holidays were the most peaceful, with zero deaths recorded.

The PNP said at least 21 were arrested for illegal discharge of firearms.