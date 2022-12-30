DOH asks BOQ to intensify quarantine protocols for travelers from China

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Friday, December 30, said it had directed the Bureau of Quarantine to intensify quarantine protocols.

The DOH said such protocols include “heightened surveillance on all respiratory symptoms in all travelers and conveyances coming from China.”

According to the DOH, meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss the “guidelines on how to deal with the COVID-19 resurgence in China, including our border control for Chinese travelers to the country, for recommendation and approval of the President.”

So far, the DOH said foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to present pre-departure antigen or RT-PCR test results that are negative prior to their travel or upon arrival.

China has recorded an increase in COVID-19 infections after Beijing lifted restrictions that had contained the virus but had affected its economy, resulting in protests.

Some of the countries that have so far announced increased health measures for China travelers amid China’s COVID-19 surge include Japan, India, Malaysia, and the US.