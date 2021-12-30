DOH appeals for public to reassess New Year celebration plans amid increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 30, called on the public to “act with utmost vigilance as if the highly transmissible Omicron variant is already here,” noting the doubling of newly-reported COVID-19 cases in the past two days.

According to the DOH, despite the Philippines’ progress in vaccination, approximately 1.5 million senior citizens have yet to be vaccinated.

It implored all families and caregivers to “facilitate immediate vaccination and boosting of all senior citizens” noting that

they, who are at most risk of severe and critical COVID-19, “would be enough to fill our hospitals to the brim, leaving no room for others who have underlying conditions and are also high risk for admission.”

“The window to attain full protection before omicron exposure is narrowing,” the department said, also directing all local government units to do a house-to-house vaccination.

As for the public, the DOH noted it should “reassess their plans for New Year celebration,” whether fully vaccinated or with booster vaccines.

“Safest option will be to stay in your family bubble and avoid gatherings outside of your bubble. If you still prefer to MEET, then DON’T EAT together so you can safely keep your masks on while enjoying the company of family and friends outside of your bubble,” the department said.

It also urged the public to “not DISCOUNT any mild symptoms.”

Once these are felt, it said the people should “immediately isolate, get tested and stay in isolation for 10 days.”

They should also notify their close contacts and ask them to quarantine for seven days if fully vaccinated or 14 days if not vaccinated.

“…The DOH enjoins everyone to do what is within our power to avoid making year 2022 another version of 2020,”the department said.

The Philippines on Thursday reported over 1600 additional COVID-19 cases at a COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.6 percent, an increase from the 4.5 percent reported on Sunday.