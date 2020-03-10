DOH apologizes for mistake: Only 9 new COVID-19 cases recorded, not 11

Total number of COVID-19 cases in PHL at 33, not 35, the DOH says

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, March 10, apologized for the inaccurate number of new confirmed novel coronavirus cases it initially reported, saying the correct figure was 9, not 11.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the 11 new cases the DOH initially reported was the figure given by the World Health Organization.

Upon verification though, Vergeire said the DOH found two of these 11 reported to the agency were “repeat tests.”

“We apologize. We have new nine cases, hindi po 11, 9 lang po. Total of 33 cases lang for COVID-19,” Vergeire said.