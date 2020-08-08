DOH announces additional 4,226 COVID-19 cases in PHL; total at 126,885

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Saturday, Aug. 8, reported an additional 4226 COVID-19 cases in the country, marking the tenth consecutive day the agency reports over 3000 additional COVID-19 cases.

With the development, total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 126,885.

According to the DOH, the newly-announced 4226 cases were from tests done by 82 out of 99 laboratories.

Of these cases, 2669 came from Metro Manila, 285 from Laguna, 154 from Cavite, 125 from Cebu, and 118 from Rizal.

The DOH said of the total 126,885 COVID-19 cases, 57,559 were active cases, of which 91.4 percent were mild, 7.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.6 percent critical.

Recoveries rose to 67117 after 287 additional ones were announced today.

Forty-one deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2209.