DOH: 7 of 9 repatriates from Japan being monitored for respiratory disease symptoms test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Seven of the nine Filipino repatriates who were being monitored for respiratory disease symptoms have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a radio interview that the Department of Health was still waiting for the laboratory results on the two remaining repatriates.

The nine Filipinos showed symptoms ranging from cough to sore throat.

The nine were part of the 445 Filipinos from the Japan cruise ship Diamond Princess, who were repatriated after undergoing a 14-day quarantine there amid the novel coronavirus scare.

This was after a passenger who disembarked and joined a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the COVID-19.

The repatriates are being monitored for another 14 days following their arrival in the country.