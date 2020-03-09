DOH: 62-year-old COVID-19 patient in “guarded condition,” four others “stable”

(Eagle News) — A 62-year-old male who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is in “guarded condition,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday, March 9.

According to Vergeire, the four COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday, March 8, however, were “stable.”

She added the DOH has yet to get additional information on the ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the agency on Monday.

Earlier, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the 62-year-old male had hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

The patient had no history of travel but had frequented a Muslim prayer hall in San Juan.

The Philippines now has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.