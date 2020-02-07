DOH: 57 PUIs test negative for novel coronavirus

Contacts of PHL’s three confirmed novel coronavirus cases identified

(Eagle News) — The number of people probed for the novel coronavirus has reached over 200, but 57 of them tested negative for the virus, the Department of Health said on Friday, Feb. 7.

According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, the DOH is awaiting the results of the tests on 155 PUIs.

Domingo said the DOH also identified the 441 people who came in contact with the Chinese couple, who were the country’s first and second confirmed novel coronavirus cases.

Domingo said 32 of them are classified as PUIs because they exhibited symptoms of the virus, while 203 have been placed on quarantine even if they did not exhibit symptoms.

The remaining 206 have yet to be interviewed, Domingo said.

As for the country’s third confirmed novel coronavirus case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in Cebu City from Wuhan via Hong Kong, Domingo said the DOH has already identified 106 of her close contacts.

The woman has since left for China, the DOH.

Of the 106, Domingo said 22 have been interviewed so far.