DOH: 387 patients initially under probe for novel coronavirus discharged as of Feb. 18

(Eagle News) — Over 300 people initially probed for symptoms of the novel coronavirus have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

According to data from the DOH, with the 387 discharged as of Feb. 18, 137 remain in hospitals as patients under investigation.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed three cases of COVID-19.

The Philippines imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Philippine government later, however, removed the Taiwan travel ban, citing the country’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.