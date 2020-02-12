DOH: 208 PUIs test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 200 people initially placed under investigation for symptoms of the novel coronavirus have already tested negative for the virus, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Of the 208, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said 165 have been discharged.

So far, the number of persons under investigation for COVID-19 was pegged at 408, but it was unclear if the figure includes the PUIs who already tested negative for the virus.

The 408, however, includes the country’s three confirmed COVID-19 cases: a 44-year-old Chinese male who died on Feb. 1; his partner, also a Chinese national who was discharged over the weekend; and a 60-year-old Chinese national who returned to China.

Also included in the figure were the two PUIs who tested negative for the virus, and passed away due to other complications.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau as a precaution against the virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China.

The ban was later expanded to include Taiwan.