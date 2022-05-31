DOH: 1,317 new COVID-19 cases reported from May 23 to 29

(Eagle News) — Over 1,000 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from May 23 to 29.

According to the Department of Health, the 1317 new cases reported were 8.8% higher than the cases reported the previous week.

The DOH said the average daily cases for the May 23 to 29 period was 188.

From May 16 to 22, the department registered 1,214 cases, for an average of 173 per day.

With the additional cases, COVID-9 cases in the country rose to 3,690,451.

The death toll is 60,455.

Earlier, the OCTA group said there was a “very slow increase” in COVID-19 cases in the recent week.