DOH: 11 MV Athens Bridge crew members tested positive for COVID-19 in repeat swab test

(Eagle News) — Eleven crew members of the MV Athens Bridge tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health’s Epidemiology Bureau director Dr. Alethea De Guzman said this was based on a repeat swab test on 12 crew members of the vessel that docked in Manila from India recently.

Earlier, the Maritime Industry Authority said the vessel had 21 crew members.

Of the 12 who were swabbed again, De Guzman said one “needs to be rerun.”

Earlier, MARINA said two of the 12 COVID-19-positive crew members of the ship were in critical condition.

According to MARINA, the ship was allowed to dock at the Port of Manila on May 6 upon clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Health.