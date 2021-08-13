DOH: 11 areas in Metro Manila under COVID-19 alert level 4

(Eagle News) — Eleven areas in Metro Manila are under the highest alert level 4 because of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospital bed utilization.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said these are:

Las Piñas

Malabon

Makati

Marikina

Muntinlupa

Navotas

San Juan

Pateros

Quezon City

Taguig

Valenzuela

According to Vergeire, Metro Manila is still at a high-risk case classification with its positive two-week growth rate and a high-risk average daily attack rate.

Apart from these 11 areas in Metro Manila, the following areas are under the same alert level, which means they have been classified as moderate- to critical-risk and has a healthcare utilization rate higher than 70 percent:

Caraga: Agusan del Sur

Cordillera Administrative Region: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet

Region 1: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte

Region 2: Cagayan, Quirino

Region 3: Angeles City, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Olongapo City, Zambales

Region 4A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City, Rizal

Region 5: Naga City, Masbate

Region 6: Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Iloilo, Iloilo City

Region 7: Bohol, Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Siquijor

Region 8: Ormoc City, Tacloban City

Region 10: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Lanao Del Norte, Misamis Oriental

Region 12: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City, South Cotabato

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

COVID-19 cases in the country in a single day averaged over 12,000 in consecutive days so far.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission in the Philippines of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The DOH said a Delta-positive person could infect eight people in one sitting.