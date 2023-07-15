“Dodong” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Dodong” has intensified into a tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, however, “Dodong,” is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and is so far located 305 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau,

although the tropical storm won’t directly bring heavy rainfall to the country, the enhanced southwest monsoon may still bring gusty conditions over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the eastern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Western Visayas on Saturday.

Under the influence of “Dodong” and the enhanced southwest monsoon, a marine gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon and Western Visayas.

PAGASA said “Dodong” may exit PAR at the latest this afternoon.