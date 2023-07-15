“Dodong” exits PAR but will continue to enhance southwest monsoon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–“Dodong” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, however, the tropical storm, which has maintained its strength, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said, as such, occasional to frequent rains are expected over western sections of Luzon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also still bring gusty conditions over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, the eastern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas on Saturday.

A marine gale warning is also in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon and Western Visayas.