DND: Military units to remain on alert despite holiday ceasefire with Communist rebels

(Eagle News)-The Armed Forces of the Philippines will remain on alert despite a ceasefire between the government and Communist rebels from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7.

Arsenio Andolong, spokesperson of the Department of National Defense, said this was to ensure the military would stand “ready to respond to any threats to the safety and security of our communities.”

Nonetheless, Andolong said the appropriate directive on the unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire has already been “properly communicated and disseminated to all AFP units.”

He said the ceasefire will be in effect from 12 midnight of December 23 to 11:59 p.m. of January 2020.