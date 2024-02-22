DMW unveils plan to file separate civil action over Jullebee Ranara killing

(Eagle News)–The Department of Migrant Workers has revealed plans to file a separate civil action against the camp of the Kuwaiti convicted of the murder of Overseas Filipino Worker Jullebee Ranara.

Officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac made the revelation after Kuwait’s Appeal Court upheld the guilty verdict and 16-year imprisonment previously meted out against the then-17-year-old son of Ranara’s employer by a lower court.

Of the 16 years of imprisonment imposed on him, one year was for driving without a license, while the 15 years were for the killing of Ranara.

According to Cacdac, he has issued instructions for the Philippines’ Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait to work with its lawyer in filing the civil case against the father of the convicted Kuwaiti.

“We have informed the Ranara family of the Court’s ruling and have assured them of our continued utmost support and assistance, as directed by the President,” he said.

Ranara’s burned body was found in a desert in Kuwait in January 2023.

The now-convicted perpetrator was arrested 24 hours after the discovery of the body.

Ranara was 35 years old.