DMW: Gov’t ready to assist 5 Filipinos hurt on turbulence-hit SG flight

Written by Kaye Fe on

This frame grab from a video by Phongsak Suksi taken and released on May 21, 2024 and made available via AFPTV shows a plane taking off as medical staff gather near ambulances at the fire station at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. This was after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing. One person was killed and several were hurt. (Photo by various sources / Phongsak Suksi via AFPTV/

(Eagle News)–The Department of Migrant Workers has said the government was ready to extend all forms of assistance to the five Filipinos who were injured on a Singapore-bound flight that recently experienced severe turbulence.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they were so far closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on the condition of the Filipinos.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Singapore Air kasi sinasagot iyong mga expenses. But tayo naman ay nakahanda. Nakahanda tayo na sagutin ang anumang expense,” Cacdac said.

The Filipinos are so far recuperating in a hospital in Thailand, where the Boeing 777 that departed from London was forced to make an emergency landing.

Media reports said a 73-year-old British man  died of a suspected heart attack while over 80 passengers were hurt.

“Wala silang (Filipinos) gagastusin kahit na isang kusing hanggang sa sila’y makauwi na ligtas sa ating bayan,” Cacdac said.

 