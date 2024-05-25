DMW: Gov’t ready to assist 5 Filipinos hurt on turbulence-hit SG flight

(Eagle News)–The Department of Migrant Workers has said the government was ready to extend all forms of assistance to the five Filipinos who were injured on a Singapore-bound flight that recently experienced severe turbulence.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they were so far closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on the condition of the Filipinos.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Singapore Air kasi sinasagot iyong mga expenses. But tayo naman ay nakahanda. Nakahanda tayo na sagutin ang anumang expense,” Cacdac said.

The Filipinos are so far recuperating in a hospital in Thailand, where the Boeing 777 that departed from London was forced to make an emergency landing.

Media reports said a 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack while over 80 passengers were hurt.

“Wala silang (Filipinos) gagastusin kahit na isang kusing hanggang sa sila’y makauwi na ligtas sa ating bayan,” Cacdac said.