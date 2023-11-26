DMW: Filipino seafarer hurt from Russian missile attack now back in PHL

(Eagle News)–The Filipino seafarer who was hurt after a Russian missile hit their vessel in the Black Sea has returned to the Philippines.

A photo posted by Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac showed the man whose left hand was in a cast posing with some government officials.

Cacdac said he was welcomed by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

He said the DMW and OWWA will provide the seafarer with assistance.

Earlier, Cacdac said three Filipinos were injured after a Russian missile hit a Liberian-flagged vessel in Odesa.

He said of the three, one sustained a fracture on his left hand, while the other two sustained minor injuries.