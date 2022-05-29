Distressed Filipinos in Sri Lanka urged to contact PHL embassy, consulate

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs urged distressed Filipinos in Sri Lanka to contact the Embassy in Dhaka or the Honorary Consulate in Colombo.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said Filipinos may contact any of the following should they wish to return home:

Philippine Consulate in Colombo

+94 114322267

+94 114322268 +94 112307162 philcon.cmb@cotrop.net philcon1.cmb@cotrop.net PHL Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh +88 01735349427 dhaka.pe@dfa.gov.ph DFA- OUMWA +63 967 4421825 (Globe) +63 908 3442070 (Smart) +63 999 9802515 atn@dfa.gov.ph

Arriola gave the advice amid Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis that has prompted protests in parts of the country.

Arriola said the DFA was so far closely coordinating with Filipino community leaders on the situation on the ground.

The department said Filipinos may also reach the DFA by messaging the OFW Help 24/7 Facebook page.