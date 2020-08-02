“Dindo” slightly intensifies as it moves toward Southern Ryukyu Islands

(Eagle News)–“Dindo” has slightly intensified as it moved toward the Southern Ryukyu Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said no tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised so far, with “Dindo” estimated 385 km northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said “Dindo” is likely to intensify before it makes landfall over eastern China.

It may reach severe tropical storm category by Monday morning.

Today, occasional light to moderate with at times heavy rains, however, are expected over Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the other seaboards of the country due to moderate to rough seas.