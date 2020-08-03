“Dindo” slightly intensifies as it leaves PAR

(Eagle News) — “Dindo” slightly intensified on Monday, Aug. 3, but is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, occasional rains, however, will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The weather bureau said this was due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA said a low pressure area estimated 450 kilometers east southeast of Davao City may also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao Region.

The weather disturbance, the weather bureau said, is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

A gale warning is also in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas because of the rough to very rough seas, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the other seaboards of Luzon due to the moderate to rough seas there.