“Dindo” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Dindo” has intensified into a tropical storm.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said no tropical cyclone wind signal is raised over any area so far, with the center of “Dindo,” with international name “Hagupit,” estimated 500 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes.

“Dindo” is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, as it moves west northwestward at 20 kph.

Tonight through tomorrow evening, occasional rains (light to moderate with at times heavy) will be experienced over Luzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro but due to the southwest monsoon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said “Dindo” may intensify over the next two to three days ahead of its landfall over eastern China, and may reach severe tropical storm category by Monday morning.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the other seaboards of the country due to moderate to rough seas.