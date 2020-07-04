DILG Usec. Densing says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III on Saturday, July 4, said he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Densing, he was now being taken care of at a hospital of his choice “and my body is responding positively.”

He said his immune system could have been weakened “at natsambahan sa isang maikling pagkaktaon na dumaan ang virus sa pangagatawan ko.”

He said he would overcome the challenge, as he urged the public to take care of their health.

In March, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

He has since recovered.

The Philippines has so far over 40,000 confirmed cases.