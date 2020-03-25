DILG urges LGUs to lift window hours for market ops; Social distancing must be observed, Año says

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, March 25, advised local government units to remove the window hours people are allowed to purchase their basic needs in markets.

In a press conference, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this was to prevent people from gathering in a crowd in specific areas, in violation of social distancing protocols against the coronavirus disease 2019.

“Dapat, 12 hours (na allowed bumili ang tao ng essentials), observing social distancing,” he said.

Since the start of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, some local government units have set specific market window hours–some from 6 am to 8 am while others from 8 am to 10 am–for people buying groceries.

Based on Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases guidelines, only one person per household is allowed to go out of their homes to make the purchase.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.