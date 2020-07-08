DILG urges LGUs to improve digital platforms in communities as PHL transitions to new normal

(Eagle News)–The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, July 8, urged local government units to “beef up their digital platforms” as the country transitions to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In urging LGUs to fast-track the needed permits and clearances to set up crucial infrastructure such as cell sites that will improve Internet connectivity, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año noted the many people dependent on the Internet in the new normal.

“The millions working from home, the students looking forward to on-line learning, and the workers who depend on the digital economy are all expecting government to address the gaps in our internet infrastructure,” he said.

According to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, LGUs have a key role in improving the digital platform, not just in government services but also in building business and consumer confidence in this time of pandemic.

He said LGUs must encourage businesses to shift towards online money transfer instead.