DILG urges LGUs, candidates, others to remove all campaign materials in 3 days

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday, May 11, urged candidates and local government units to remove all campaign materials within the next three days.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the responsibility should also fall on the organizers of these political activities.

He urged the public to also help in cleanup drives in their respective barangays and local government units.

All waste, he said, should be “properly managed and disposed of.”

“Clean-up of election litter is the first order of business after the polls,” he said.

The local and national elections were held on May 9.

So far, over 98 percent of election returns have been processed.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos continues to lead by a landslide over Vice President Leni Robredo with 31,084,349 votes as of 3:32 p.m.

Robredo is a far second, with 14,812,200 votes.