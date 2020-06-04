DILG: Tricycles, pedicabs still banned on national highways in GCQ, MGCQ areas

(Eagle News)–Tricycles and pedicabs are still banned on national highways in all general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine areas.

Interior Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya made the clarification on Thursday after conferring with Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“Bago pa man magsimula ang pandemya ng COVID-19 corona ay ipinagbabawal na ito ng batas para na rin sa kaligtasan ng publiko,” he said.

He said apart from Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, prior DILG directives – DILG Memorandum Circulars (MCs) 2020-036, 2020-004, 2011-68, and 2007-11 – have already been issued banning the operation of tricycles and pedicabs on national roads and prescribing the operating conditions and franchising of tricycles.

Año said tricycles and pedicabs are allowed on secondary roads.

He said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has reiterated the one-passenger, no-back ride policies in all GCQ and MGCQ areas.

MC 2020-083, the DILG said, reiterates to LGUs that all forms of public transport vehicles, terminals, and facilities should be regularly disinfected.

Drivers should also implement social distancing measures as prescribed by the Department of Health and the IATF.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin po ang ipinapatupad kahit pa GCQ o MGCQ na. Batid man ng gobyerno ang daing sa transportasyon ay kailangang manguna pa rin ang pagsunod sa physical distancing at iba pang health safety protocol dahil hindi pa naman po nawawala ang banta ng COVID-19. ‘Di pa tayo puwedeng maging kampante,” Año said.