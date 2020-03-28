DILG to stranded workers trying to go home to provinces: Stay where you are

(Eagle News)–Stay where you are.

This was the appeal of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to workers trying to return to their provinces, amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and other areas.

“Huwag nang magmatigas na umuwi sa probinsiya. Any person is a potential carrier. Gugustuhin mo ba na magdala ng sakit sa inyong lugar?” Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a radio interview on Saturday, March 28.

He said the agency has received reports of people doing this in Tiaong, Quezon.

Some, he said, would walk to the provinces.

Others would ride empty trucks.

“Maraming stranded. Hirap na hirap ang mga LGUs (local government units). ‘Yung iba tumatanggap ng stranded, ‘yung iba hindi,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

The quarantine is expected to last until April.