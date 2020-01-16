DILG to public: Stay out of 14-kilometer Taal danger zone

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday, Jan. 16, urged the public to stay out of the 14-kilometer danger zone of Taal volcano.

In a statement issued after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, in its latest bulletin, reiterated a hazardous explosive eruption was still possible within hours or days, Año urged residents within the danger zone to also abide by the mandatory evacuation being implemented by government.

“Pahalagahan ang kaligtasan at buhay ninyo bago ang inyong ari-arian,” Año said.

As of Thursday, he said evacuation efforts have been undertaken in 179 barangays in Batangas and Cavite.

He said the rest of the barangays have said that a mandatory evacuation was ongoing, and only 10 percent of residents have yet to be evacuated.

“Sumunod po tayo sa mga autoridad at manatili sa mas ligtas na lugar habang hindi pa natatapos ang pag-aalboroto ng Taal Volcano,” he added.